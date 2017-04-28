May Festival and Open House at Juniper Hill School

Saturday, May 6, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Juniper Hill School, 180 Golden Ridge Road, Alna, Maine
For more information: 2075865711; juniperhillschool.org
Juniper Hill School warmly invites everyone to the school’s annual May Festival and Open House on Saturday, May 6th from 11am – 1pm. Please join us for traditional maypole dances, music, and crafts. Bring a picnic lunch, stroll the campus, and enjoy the festival events. This is free event. For more information please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JuniperHillSchool/
Any questions?? Please call (207) 586-5711 or email: info@juniperhillschool.org
