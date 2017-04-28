May at Thompson Free Library

It’s a busy month at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft. We’ve worked hard to wipe “There’s nothing to do” from your vocabulary. People of all ages–families and individuals—can participate in engaging programs on wide-ranging topics, enjoy art and poetry, and give back to the community.

Thursday, May 11 from 12:30-1:30 pm, local poet and essayist Tom Lyford headlines the Brown Bag Lunch Series. “For this program, I am cherry-picking poems and song lyrics that place our individual and collective IDENTITIES, as a species and as a culture, under the introspective microscope,” Tom explains. “I’m a poetry museum—I’ve invested decades in collecting and, hopefully, writing what I perceive to be accessible poetry, poetry relevant to my life and possibly even yours.”

Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 pm bestselling author and Maine resident Richard Rubin will discuss his new book, “Back over There.” Rubin’s previous work, the critically acclaimed “Last of the Doughboys,” introduced readers to the men and women who fought and won the First World War. For his latest release (based on his popular New York Times series), he spent months following the trail of the American Expeditionary Forces on the Western Front finding trenches, tunnels, bunkers, and century old graffiti and artifacts.

Tuesday, May 23 at 5:30 pm Cipperly Good, from the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport, will give a presentation on Maine and the Oriental Trade in the 19th Century, showing off the museum’s textiles, ceramics, furniture, paintings, and other objects.

It’s time to whip up your favorite baked goods and refreshing summer drinks for our Lemonade & Bake Sale on Thursday, May 25 from 4-5 pm on the library’s front lawn. This fun event is part of the Year in Giving Project with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House. Even if you don’t bring food or beverages, remember to bring some money to buy a tasty treat—and please spread the word about spreading kindness.

Be sure to catch librarian Michelle Fagan’s summer library preview at two off-site events. On Saturday, May 6 from 9-11 am she will have a table at the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day. Get the details on the summer lineup while planting spaghetti squash. Michelle will also have an informational table at the SeDoMoCha Science Fair on Thursday, May 18 starting at 5 pm.

Peggy Clark Lumpkins is our artist of the month. Peggy, known especially for her vibrant florals, will share her oil paintings with us. It’s a fitting display, since one of her big, bold pieces (featuring a prominent purple iris) hangs in our library, greeting patrons and garnering compliments and questions about the artist.

For a small-town library, Thompson Free packs a powerful cultural punch.

