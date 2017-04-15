May Art Exhibition: Nancy Morgan Barnes and William Irvine

Lobsterman's Table by William Irvine
Peggy Golden | BDN
Lobsterman's Table by William Irvine
Fair Princess by Nancy Morgan Barnes
Peggy Golden | BDN
Fair Princess by Nancy Morgan Barnes
By Peggy Golden
Posted April 15, 2017, at 1:43 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland, ME

For more information: 2077722693; greenhutgalleries.com

Please join us for the exhibition of Nancy Morgan Barnes and William Irvine paintings May 4 – 27. Artists reception Thursday, May 11 from 5-7pm.

Nancy Morgan Barnes and William Irvine are storytellers.

Irvine paints his stories in the place between the abstract and the real. Morgan Barnes leads us through narratives that are not what they initially seem.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. In a surprise, Maine’s independent treasurer files for 2018 gubernatorial raceIn a surprise, Maine’s independent treasurer files for 2018 gubernatorial race
  2. Orono woman gets federal prison time for allowing drug dealers to use her homeOrono woman gets federal prison time for allowing drug dealers to use her home
  3. Ex-Patriots star Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in 2012 double murderEx-Patriots star Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in 2012 double murder
  4. Bowdoin wins legal fight to buy home where owner says ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ was writtenBowdoin wins legal fight to buy home where owner says ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ was written
  5. LePage picks old-school Democrat as next state utilities watchdogLePage picks old-school Democrat as next state utilities watchdog

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs