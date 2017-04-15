May Art Exhibition: Nancy Morgan Barnes and William Irvine

Thursday, May 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland, ME
For more information: 2077722693; greenhutgalleries.com
Please join us for the exhibition of Nancy Morgan Barnes and William Irvine paintings May 4 – 27. Artists reception Thursday, May 11 from 5-7pm.
Nancy Morgan Barnes and William Irvine are storytellers.
Irvine paints his stories in the place between the abstract and the real. Morgan Barnes leads us through narratives that are not what they initially seem.
