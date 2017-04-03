Community

Maundy Thursday Service of Holy Communion and Tenebrae

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Posted April 03, 2017, at 1:25 p.m.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

A Service of Holy Communion and Tenebrae will be held at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine on Maundy Thursday, April 13, at 7:00 pm. This special service recounts the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples and the story of his betrayal and arrest. As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org

