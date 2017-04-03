Maundy Thursday Service of Holy Communion and Tenebrae

Thursday, April 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org
A Service of Holy Communion and Tenebrae will be held at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine on Maundy Thursday, April 13, at 7:00 pm. This special service recounts the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples and the story of his betrayal and arrest. As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org
