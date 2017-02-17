Matthew Wolcott Show

Friday, March 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine For more information: 2075097132

One of the most notable things about Matthew Wolcott’s debut release is that it does not sound like a debut at all. Western Lights is underpinned by a maturity befitting a seasoned artist long-settled into his own skin—a comfortable self-awareness that the Dallas-based singer-songwriter delivers with remarkable credibility. Maybe it is no surprise that music has held an anchoring presence in his life for more than three decades, although he only recently stepped out of a successful law career to pursue it in earnest.

The result is Western Lights, an uncluttered installment of literate, late-night reflections spun into relatable stories of nostalgia, melancholy, heartbreak, and hope. But the EP is more than a collection of eloquent musings by an introspective artist. As producer Joe Chiccarelli puts it, “the recording sessions for the EP were all about capturing a feeling and telling a story.” Wolcott’s rich, Americana-infused vocals are beautifully lifted by infectious melodies and inspired instrumentation, presenting a broad yet surprisingly cohesive soundscape across the EP’s five tracks. From Henley-esque synths that subtly propel the driving title track, to a delightfully unexpected trumpet hook that gives way to warm, funereal strings in the anthemic “Dixie’s Waltz,” the Western Lights EP demonstrates how carefully-crafted sonics truly can tell a story as effectively as the words themselves.

Tickets: $15

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →