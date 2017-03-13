Matthew Williamson honored by Foreign Language Association of Maine

During the recent Foreign Language Association of Maine annual conference, an Orono High School senior was honored with the Student Recognition Award.

This year, Matthew Williamson has made a marvelous impression upon his teachers. He is enthusiastic and acquires languages easily according to his Spanish teacher. When he was a freshman, he was promoted from Spanish II to next level, winning an award that year. He also learned French I independently over the summer to enroll into level 2 in the fall.

He has taken the AP Spanish Language and Culture test. Currently, he studies AP Spanish Literature. He has accomplished an impressive GPA, and has taken multiple AP courses and classes at the University of Maine. He is involved in extracurricular activities such as Spanish Honor Society, Spanish Club, immersion programs and language tables. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a National Merit Scholar semifinalist.

He is compassionate, kind and has shined while serving the global community. He used his Spanish skills as a translator and helped to build houses during a missionary trip to Guatemala. For these achievements in a modern or classical language and involvement in the community, we congratulate Matthew Williamson.

