MATT ANDERSEN Powerhouse blues performer, solo on the Strand stage!

With over 10 million views on YouTube, a 2013 European Blues Award, and winning Best Solo Performer at the Memphis Blues Challenge, it appears that the entire world is now discovering Matt Andersen. A powerhouse performer with a giant soul-filled voice and commanding stage presence, Matt has built a formidable following the old fashioned way – touring worldwide and letting the converted audiences and Andersen devotees spread his reputation through word of mouth.

Show Dates & Times: 2/23/17 – Thursday 7:30 pm

Admission: $15/advance, $18/Door.

