Masterclass: Julian Martin

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 06, 2017, at 4:29 p.m.

Monday, July 3, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/masterclass-julian-martin/

Masterclasses give the audience a first-hand look into the teaching and learning process that goes into creating music. Honing technical craft, understanding the nuances of musical language, and finding personal meaning in music are all part of a great masterclass.

