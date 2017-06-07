Masterclass: Joseph Kalichstein

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 12:24 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Gibson Hall 101, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/masterclass-joseph-kalichstein-2/

Masterclasses give the audience a first-hand look into the teaching and learning process that goes into creating music. Honing technical craft, understanding the nuances of musical language, and finding personal meaning in music are all part of a great masterclass.

Free Event

