Mask Making with Artwaves MDI

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Craft your own mask with Artwaves’ Liz Cutler, on Wednesday, April 19 at 1 p.m. We will use a special mask-making materials to create the mask by making a mold of your face and after it dries, you can decorate it. The mask making material takes a few minutes to dry on your face and you can make either a full-face mask or a half-mask to take home that day.
For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.
