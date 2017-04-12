Community

Mask Making with Artwaves MDI

By Melinda Rice
Posted April 12, 2017, at 10:35 a.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Craft your own mask with Artwaves’ Liz Cutler, on Wednesday, April 19 at 1 p.m. We will use a special mask-making materials to create the mask by making a mold of your face and after it dries, you can decorate it. The mask making material takes a few minutes to dry on your face and you can make either a full-face mask or a half-mask to take home that day.

For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Thousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows whyThousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows why
  2. Somali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 yearsSomali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 years
  3. Former midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 millionFormer midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 million
  4. President’s plane lands in BangorPresident’s plane lands in Bangor
  5. Plane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk awayPlane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk away