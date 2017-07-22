Mary Potterton Memorial Concerts Presents SummerKeys Faculty Concert

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Congregational Christian Church, Church St., Lubec, Maine
For more information: 2077332316; summerkeys.com
A highlight and pride of our annual concert series each summer are our Faculty Chamber Concerts which portray the talents of the fine musicians who teach at SummerKeys. The first of these two concerts will occur on Wednesday August 2 at 7:30 P.M. at the Congregational Christian Church in Lubec. The program includes performances by Anna Maria Baeza, clarinet; Fran Berge, viola; Gregory Biss, piano; Winslow Browning, classical guitar; Suzanne Gilchrest, flute; John Newell, piano; Setsuko Otake, oboe and Roberto Pace, piano. Please visit our website (noted below) to see these performers’ individual biographies and the classes they’ll teach this summer. “Time Pieces for Clarinet and Piano” by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010) will be performed by Baeza and Biss. This Pulitzer Prize winning composer dedicated this piece to commissioning clarinetist Mitchell Lurie. It was first performed at the Clarinet Congress of the International Clarinet Society, in London in 1984 by both Lurie and Muczynski. This energetic four movement suite has an overall “up” feeling. Muczynski mentioned that the piece is about an “awareness of the fact everything exists in time; history, our lives, and, in a special way, music.” The “Trio in Eb for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, K. 498” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) will be performed by Baeza, Berge and Pace. The sequence of the trio’s movements is unusual and ends with great drama. Found on the composer’s manuscript, in the summer of 1786, the then 30 year old Mozart noted that he had written it at the bowling alley, or ‘Kegelstatt’. Any real reference to bowling in this work? One might listen especially carefully to the Minuet bass line in order to decide! Goffredo Petrassi (1904-2003) is regarded as among the most significant Italian composers of the 20th Century. His “Romanzetta”, to be performed by Gilchrest and Biss, is a late work, composed in 1980, and dedicated to the eminent Italian flutist Roberto Fabbriciani and pianist Carlo Alberto Neri. It is an elegant, somewhat impressionistic work which incorporates the use of harmonics, flutter tongue, and “soffio d’aria” (blowing air through the flute, resulting in the mere suggestion of pitch). These effects, along with moments of rhythmic freedom, create an atmosphere of graceful and poetic flow. Ingrid Stölzel (b. 1971) is a native of Germany and currently serves as Assistant Professor of composition at the University of Kansas. She has been hailed “as a composer of considerable gifts” (NPR) and her music has been described as creating a “haunting feeling of lyrical reflection and suspension in time and memory” (Classical-Modern Review). “There are Things to be Said” (2009), commissioned by the flute, oboe, piano trio, Allegresse, will be performed by Gilchrest, Otake and Newell. It takes its title and inspiration from a poem by the American poet Cid Corman (1924-2004). Stölzel was struck by the simplicity and openness of the poems’ words and writes that, “It is often in such elemental simplicity that we find true and powerful meaning; something I also strive for in my music.” Five pieces by the Elizabethan English composer John Dowland (1563-1626) will be performed by Browning. Considered to be one of the foremost lute composers of his day, Dowland served in many courts in Europe including France, Denmark and Italy. Although he was very well known in England, he never served formally for Elizabeth I who said he “was a man fit to serve any prince but that he is an obstinate Papist.” Later Dowland would succeed in securing a court appointment from James I. Monica’s Chocolates will host this concert’s intermission refreshments! All concerts are FREE and take place upstairs at 7:30 P.M. at the Congregational Christian Church in Lubec. (Piano tuning donations are gratefully accepted). Intermission refreshments are provided by local businesses. For more information on our concert series as well as the music, art, photography and cabaret classes at SummerKeys, A Music Vacation, call 207-733-2316, email sksmail@summerkeys.com or visit our website at www.summerkeys.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →