Mary Potterton Memorial Concert Series Closes with Lewy and McIntyre

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Congregational Christian Church, Church St., Lubec, Maine
For more information: 2077332316; summerkeys.com
The SummerKeys concert series in Lubec will conclude this season on Wednesday August 30th and will feature Peter Lewy on cello accompanied by Richard McIntyre on piano. SummerKeys teacher and performer Mr. Lewy, who resides and teaches in New York City, will be back on stage by popular demand!
Dr. McIntyre has worked almost continuously as a church musician since the age of 16 and has served parishes in Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He is currently the organist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Pittstown, NJ.
The music program includes a piece by J.S. Bach in each half of the program as well as works by C. Franck, P. Lewy and R. Vaughan Williams. The concert will open with “Ariosa” (Johann Sebastian Bach, 1685-1750). An ariosa is a type of classical music solo vocal piece usually occurring in an opera and it literally means “airy”. The term was extended to instrumental compositions of the same melodic character and this ariosa is one of the most famous of the instrumentals. Another of Bach’s works, “Suite #5 for unaccompanied Cello in C minor” will also be heard. This Suite is Bach’s cello version of the lute suite in G minor. In this suite, performers are instructed to re-tune the cello (called scordatura) to bring the pitch of the A string down to a G. This tuning causes the cello to vibrate and resonate quite differently from the way it does with the normal setup; one can pretty easily detect the dark pureness this arrangement provides. César-Auguste-Jean-Guillaume-Hubert Franck (1822-1890) was a composer, pianist, organist and music teacher who worked in Paris during his adult life. His “Sonata in D minor” will be heard as will “Fantasy Tango in E flat minor” composed by Mr. Lewy. The program will conclude with “Six Studies in English Folksong” by Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958), English composer and folk song collector.
Lubec Brewing Company will host this concert’s intermission refreshments!
All concerts are FREE and take place upstairs at 7:30 P.M. at the Congregational Christian Church in Lubec. (Piano tuning donations are gratefully accepted). Intermission refreshments are provided by local businesses. For more information on our concert series as well as the music, art, photography and cabaret classes at SummerKeys, A Music Vacation, call 207-733-2316, email sksmail@summerkeys.com or visit our website at www.summerkeys.com.
