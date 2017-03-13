Mary Lord honored by Foreign Language Association of Maine

During the recent Foreign Language Association of Maine annual conference, held in Portland, March 9-10, 2017, Mary Lord was the honored recipient of the 2017 FLAME Richard Williamson Award for Leadership.

The Richard Williamson Award for Leadership recognizes an individual who has achieved outstanding results in promoting the study of Modern and Classical Languages and who has shown us the merit and the strength of their legacy and leadership as a World Language advocate.

This year, FLAME honors Mary Lord, a middle school French and Spanish teacher, for her many years of dedicated service to FLAME and World Language education. She has been a leader for many decades throughout the state, serving as chair of the Conference committee and mentoring and training countless teachers.

She is friendly, positive, energetic, passionate and an excellent teacher. During her teaching career, she has provided learning opportunities outside of the classroom for her students to engage in, not only by practicing the language, but also by exploring the French culture. She has organized many student trips to Quebec and Europe. She is a dedicated teacher and a role model. In her district, she has served as team leader, certification chair, mentor, and track coach. For all that she has given the students and for her expertise and countless volunteer hours to FLAME, we congratulate Mary Lord.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →