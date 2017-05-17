Mary Bourke’s solo show “Small Things” opens at Greenhut Galleries

Thursday, June 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Greenhut Galleries, 146 MIDDLE ST, Portland, ME - Maine
For more information: 207-772-2693; greenhutgalleries.com
Mary Bourke’s “Small Things” will be on display at Greenhut Galleries from June 1 – July 1. The opening reception will be held on Thursday June 1 from 5-7pm, free and open to the public. Greenhut Galleries is located in the Old Port district in Portland at 146 Middle Street.
“I suppose that art is a matter of perspective.
Year after year I seem to paint the same things…always a swimmer, always a boat, trees and lakes , maybe a bear, always my siblings, my family, my home.
One might say I am standing still, but I don’t think so. Sometimes you must look really closely, over and over to find what’s essential. I see the world one small piece at a time.
I was once asked if I could go anywhere, where would that be.
I think that Maine is as nice a place as any and I would like to stay for awhile. I believe that is no small thing.” – Mary Bourke
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →