Mary Alice Walker, FNP-C, Joins Brewer Medical Center

Mary Alice Walker, FNP-C, Joins Brewer Medical Center
PCHC
Mary Alice Walker, FNP-C, Joins Brewer Medical Center
By Katherine Thomas
Posted Jan. 31, 2017, at 1:55 p.m.

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce that Mary Alice Walker, FNP-C, has joined the medical staff of PCHC’s Brewer Medical Center, 735 Wilson Street, Brewer. Ms. Walker’s practice centers on all aspects of high-quality, compassionate medical care, including patient physicals, acute visits, and health care maintenance.

Ms. Walker received an undergraduate degree from Smith College, a Master of Science in Zoology degree from the University of Capetown, and her Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Southern Maine. Prior to joining PCHC, Ms. Walker served at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho. Her interests include family medicine, women’s health, reproductive health and family planning, LGBTQ health and wellness.

Meghan Mamula, DO, Medical Director of Brewer Medical Center, states, “Brewer Medical Center is very pleased to welcome Mary Alice Walker as a new FNP. She is a very kind hearted, enthusiastic provider with an interest in women’s health. She is originally from Maine and happy to return to her home state.”

Ms. Walker is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and will be seeing patients at Brewer Medical Center; for an appointment, please call 207-989-1567. Brewer Medical Center is open seven days per week and, in addition to Family Medical Care, offers Walk-in Care Services, Mental Health Services, On-Site Pharmacy, Chiropractic care, Podiatry, and Physical Therapy.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  2. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  3. KKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  4. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities
  5. Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs