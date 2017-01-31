Mary Alice Walker, FNP-C, Joins Brewer Medical Center

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce that Mary Alice Walker, FNP-C, has joined the medical staff of PCHC’s Brewer Medical Center, 735 Wilson Street, Brewer. Ms. Walker’s practice centers on all aspects of high-quality, compassionate medical care, including patient physicals, acute visits, and health care maintenance.

Ms. Walker received an undergraduate degree from Smith College, a Master of Science in Zoology degree from the University of Capetown, and her Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Southern Maine. Prior to joining PCHC, Ms. Walker served at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho. Her interests include family medicine, women’s health, reproductive health and family planning, LGBTQ health and wellness.

Meghan Mamula, DO, Medical Director of Brewer Medical Center, states, “Brewer Medical Center is very pleased to welcome Mary Alice Walker as a new FNP. She is a very kind hearted, enthusiastic provider with an interest in women’s health. She is originally from Maine and happy to return to her home state.”

Ms. Walker is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and will be seeing patients at Brewer Medical Center; for an appointment, please call 207-989-1567. Brewer Medical Center is open seven days per week and, in addition to Family Medical Care, offers Walk-in Care Services, Mental Health Services, On-Site Pharmacy, Chiropractic care, Podiatry, and Physical Therapy.

