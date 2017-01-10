Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; kitetails.org

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine is OPEN on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from 9am to 5pm! Join us as we celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy through learning and fun.

10:30-11am:

Together We Take Flight: Collaborative Origami Installation

11-11:30am:

The Stories of Todd Parr

11:30am-12pm:

Celebrate Culture: Who was Martin Luther King Jr.?

2-2:30pm:

Celebrate Culture: Creating Martin’s Dream

2:30-3pm:

Together We Take Flight: Collaborative Origami Installation

3-3:30pm:

A Trip to the Paint Store

4-4:30pm:

When I Grow Up Art Time

All events are free with the price of admission.

