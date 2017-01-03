Martin Luther King Day walk and celebration

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Belfast Post Office, 1 Franklin St., Belfast, Maine

BELFAST, Maine — The 27th annual Martin Luther King Candlelight Walk and community gathering will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at Belfast Post Office.

The walk will proceed to the First Church Parish Hall on Spring Street for a gathering with music, readings from MLK’s dedicated work, and commemoration of past and current struggles for racial justice.

The event, sponsored by Waldo County Group for Peace and Justice, is meant to honor the work of all who have fought for civil rights, and recommit as a community to continue the ongoing struggle for racial justice and civil rights for all, here and in our nation.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →