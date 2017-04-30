Outdoors

Marsh River Kayak/Canoe Trip

By Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition
Posted April 30, 2017, at 1:27 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Marsh River, Frankfort boat launch on Rt. 1A, Frankfort, Maine

For more information: (207) 338-1147; belfastbaywatershed.org/Bird-Week.php

Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition’s Bird Week starts on May 13 this year with a 6-mile, flat water paddle on the Marsh River in Frankfort and Prospect. Marsh wrens, saltmarsh sharptail sparrows, red-wing blackbirds, and waterfowl. Meet at the Frankfort boat launch on Rt. 1A at 9 am with a kayak or canoe and paddles, PFD, water, lunch, sun/rain/bug protection, and binoculars. For more information about other Bird Week (May 13-20) events, see BelfastBayWatershed.org online or call 338-1147.

