The Mars Hill Rotary Club recently donated several items to the Aroostook Health Center in Mars Hill. Among them was a 55 inch television with internet capabilities for the entertainment needs of residents. The television will be used to watch movies and local basketball games, to play Wii games, and to enjoy church services. Pictured from left are Rhonda Orser, administrative assistant at AHC; Ed Wright of Mars Hill Rotary; Vicki Jackson, activities specialist at AHC; and Connie Durost, activities assistant at AHC.