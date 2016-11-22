Marilyn Bickford Featured Artist!

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Gallery at Railroad Square, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, Maine

Paintings by local Yarmouth artist, Marilyn Bickford, will be featured during a holiday show at The Gallery At Railroad Square, 48 Railroad Square in Yarmouth, ME.

Lyn grew up in Massachusetts where N.C Wyeth had a home and painted. His style influenced her mother, Vivian, and she began painting in oil in 1948. Lyn always felt that she would paint in time.

Further educated in Maine and married with three children, and other commitments Lyn sought outlets for her creativity. Influenced by her daughters who have all studied art in a variety of forms, she allowed herself to do the same.

Starting with watercolor in 1992, Lyn found that she liked the way the paint moved on paper. Then on to oils…the smell was reminiscent of her childhood. Intrigued by the looseness and blending of color, Lyn is now working in watercolor again. Although her style is quite representational, she strives for a loose and free result.

Lyn’s home faces the sea, and she often paints seascapes. She finds that the changing tides and when the birds feed are wonderful to watch and inspiring to paint.

Your local source for creative Gift Giving, The Gallery at Railroad Square features member-made gifts and other local artisans’ artwork, including paintings, glass art, fine jewelry, metalwork, handmade cards, pottery, fiber art, bags, pillows, and more.

