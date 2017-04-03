Marie Cormier as Shirley Valentine

Marie Cormier
Marie Cormier
Trudy Ferland | BDN
By Trudy Ferland
Posted April 03, 2017, at 3:38 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: First Universalist Church of Pittsfield, 112 Easy St, Pittsfield, Maine

Madame Marie Cormier returns to Pittsfield on her farewell tour as Shirley Valentine in this entertaining one-woman show. Shirley, a middle-aged housewife stuck in a domestic rut, takes an unexpected vacation to Greece and begins to see the world — and herself — in a new light.

Performance followed by a dessert reception.

Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Welcome Table.

Sunday, April 9, 2pm

First Universalist Church

112 Easy St.

Pittsfield, Maine

Tickets are $15 at the door.

Can’t make it? Donations can be made by sending a check made out to the Welcome Table to:

First Universalist Church of Pittsfield

PO Box 160

Pittsfield, Maine 04967

(207) 487.5861 | www.pittsfielduu.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. State police investigate Burnham woman’s ‘bizarre’ death
  2. Fire consumes historic midcoast mansionFire consumes historic midcoast mansion
  3. A professor said a soldier’s free plane seat made him want to vomit. A Navy SEAL said he lives in a bubble.
  4. CBC report: Canada grants refugee status to Muslim man who snuck across border at Houlton
  5. Homeless man found in burned tent near I-295 in South PortlandHomeless man found in burned tent near I-295 in South Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs