Marie Cormier as Shirley Valentine

Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: First Universalist Church of Pittsfield, 112 Easy St, Pittsfield, Maine
Madame Marie Cormier returns to Pittsfield on her farewell tour as Shirley Valentine in this entertaining one-woman show. Shirley, a middle-aged housewife stuck in a domestic rut, takes an unexpected vacation to Greece and begins to see the world — and herself — in a new light.
Performance followed by a dessert reception.
Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Welcome Table.
Sunday, April 9, 2pm
First Universalist Church
112 Easy St.
Pittsfield, Maine
Tickets are $15 at the door.
Can’t make it? Donations can be made by sending a check made out to the Welcome Table to:
First Universalist Church of Pittsfield
PO Box 160
Pittsfield, Maine 04967
(207) 487.5861 | www.pittsfielduu.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →