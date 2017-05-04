Margaretta Days Festival and Crafts Fair

Saturday, June 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: University of Maine Machias, College Avenue, Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-263-5886; MargarettaDays.com
Come celebrate the American Revolution Downeast! Educational. Fun. Free.
Handicapped Accessible. Rain or Shine. Margaretta Days takes you back in time to life in 1775-1777. History comes alive with an encampment of soldier re-enactors and Native Americans. Thee will be a parade, period foods, games, demonstrations such as blacksmithing, timber framing, weaving, tomahawk throwing, entertainment, music, storytelling, informative talks, historical presentations, children’s aaactivities, and contemporary crafters and artists.
