Community

Mardi Gras Mask Making Program at the Jesup

By Melinda Rice
Posted Feb. 17, 2017, at 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Jesup Memorial Library and ArtWaves MDI on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. with a special mask making program. This fun, intergenerational craft includes crafting your own mask and then decorating it.

You will use special material to form a mask directly on your face, then you can decorate it however you would like. The mask must dry directly on your face, so this craft is better for older children, but younger kids can also make a smaller mask as well.

This program is free and open to public. For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. DEP fine adds to list of woes for Camden’s Snow BowlDEP fine adds to list of woes for Camden’s Snow Bowl
  2. See where the storm dropped the most snow around the stateSee where the storm dropped the most snow around the state
  3. Wiscasset property owners sue town, state over Route 1 projectWiscasset property owners sue town, state over Route 1 project
  4. Maine’s oldest TV station, WABI, sold to an Atlanta broadcaster
  5. Baileyville mill workers exposed to toxic gasBaileyville mill workers exposed to toxic gas