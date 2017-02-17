Mardi Gras Mask Making Program at the Jesup

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Jesup Memorial Library and ArtWaves MDI on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. with a special mask making program. This fun, intergenerational craft includes crafting your own mask and then decorating it.

You will use special material to form a mask directly on your face, then you can decorate it however you would like. The mask must dry directly on your face, so this craft is better for older children, but younger kids can also make a smaller mask as well.

This program is free and open to public. For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.

