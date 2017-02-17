Mardi Gras at the Franco Center

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston, Maine For more information: 207-689-2000; brownpapertickets.com/event/2728929

The Franco Center will produce another unique, festive and must-experience event with “Mardi Gras” on Fat Tuesday, February 28.

In the great tradition of those legendary New Orleans celebrations, our Mardi Gras audience will be treated to the sounds of the Big Easy, free-flowing spirits and authentic Cajun cuisine.

It’s Fat Tuesday! A slice of history brings the “Rousing” Sounds of New Orleans Jazz. “The State Street Traditional Jazz Band” of Portland honors the joyful roots of the true origins of jazz since 1989. Of course, no Mardi Gras celebration would be complete without bead necklaces.

Consider wearing a costume at the party! Dress up! Dress down! But, come dressed! Bring your own mask. We will also have them available to borrow for the night.

RESERVED Seating is limited: All tickets are $20

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →