Community

March on Mount Desert Progressive Dinner

By Melinda Rice
Posted Feb. 25, 2017, at 4:55 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mt. Desert St., Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

It’s almost March and that means it’s time for the annual March on Mount Desert. This is a free community meal hosted by nonprofits on Mount Desert Street, with each offering a different course. Join your friends and neighbors for this progressive dinner on Tuesday, March 7.

This year the festivities start at the Abbe Museum at 5:15 p.m. with a brief play presented by students from Conners-Emerson school. Then it’s on to the Bar Harbor Congregational Church at 5:30 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and to the Jesup Memorial Library from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for salad. The party then moves to the YWCA MDI for soup and bread from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and ends with dessert at St. Savior’s Episcopal Church from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join us for this delicious annual tradition!

For more information, contact Mae Corrion at mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org or 207-288-4245.

