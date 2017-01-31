March on Maine Pop Up Art Show

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: COESPACE, 48 COLUMBIA STREET, BANGOR, MAINE For more information: 406-224-2731; thecoespace.com/

This is a public art show debuting the clever, humorous, beautiful, and radical rally signage, banners, and clothing from the August Women’s March (and beyond).

What: Pop up art show hosting signs/banners/photos from March on Maine/DC/beyond.

Where: Coespace, 48 Columbia St, Bangor, ME 04401

When: Thursday, February 2nd-Saturday, February 4th

*KICK OFF THURSDAY NIGHT SOIREE, 5pm-7pm @ COESPACE*

Who: Free and open to the public.

Contact: Meaghan Collette; mpcollette15@gmail.com or Carmine Leighton, a.carma.bum@gmail.com for questions or if you’d like to donate wine, cheese, art, or radical thoughts for this event.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →