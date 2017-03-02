March at the Thompson Free Library

March at Thompson Free Library

Cure cabin fever with a trip to the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft this March. It’s a fun and simple way to celebrate winter’s winding down and the longer, brighter days to come.

Our Brown Bag Lunch Series returns on Thursday, March 9 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. as local wetland and wildlife biologist C. Diane Boretos gives a presentation on animal track and sign. Are you curious what creature made the tracks you saw on your trek through the woods? Diane will show us how to identify New England mammal species by tracks and scat, as well as feeding and browsing signs. Feel free to bring a lunch or snack—and your questions.

The Year in Giving Project continues on Thursday, March 23 from 4-5p.m. as we celebrate International Happiness Day. Librarian Michelle Fagan, the project’s coordinator, wants to use the hour to “help spread happiness in the community through art and word.” Michelle has several ideas in mind that will hopefully inspire others to perform random (or planned) acts of kindness. This program, which features a different focus each month, is open to the public (all ages).

Another way to participate in the Year in Giving Project is by placing pet supplies (food, toys, treats, etc.) in any of the conveniently–located boxes (created as part of last month’s giving project) around town. Drop off locations: Thompson Free Library, YMCA, Will’s Shop’n Save, and Center Theatre. Items collected during March will be donated to local animal shelters.

Attention all ebook fans: Maine Infonet’s download library is changing providers. 3M Cloud Library has replaced Overdrive. Visit yourcloudlibrary.com for more information on how and where to download the cloud library app (or simply visit the app store for your device and it will guide you through the process). If you have any questions or issues regarding this change, please contact the library for assistance.

Soon, an amazing array of colorful birds will be singing and chirping everywhere, signaling that spring has finally emerged. As we wait for their arrival, you can admire some incredible artwork featuring our feathered friends by Sangerville resident and artist of the month Lisa Doherty, in her first public showing.

Lisa’s impressive collection of birds and wildlife, created with watercolors and colored pencils, is a visual treat. While she has a strong background in art and design, she only recently began painting again, after a 20-year hiatus. She credits the return to her passion to her son (she began giving him art lessons and taking nature walks together) and her father (who kept telling her how much he missed her paintings).

So, in 2015, with the holidays right around the corner and her father an avid birdwatcher, the stage was set. “Everything just converged…I painted my Dad’s favorite bird and sent it off as a Christmas present. That was it. My love of art was reignited,” Lisa explains. “I paint almost every day now,” she says. Fortunately for us, Lisa is sharing her rekindled creativity with our patrons and the public.

March is more than mud season, rural Maine’s prelude to spring. It’s a time to spread happiness, help pets, find new books and authors, learn about local wildlife, and even take an indoor art walk.

For more information, please contact Thompson Free Library at 207-564-3350, df@thompson.lib.me.us, or on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →