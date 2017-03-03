Community

March 15: Chipotle hosts fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association

By Libby Pinkerton
Posted March 03, 2017, at 4:19 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Chipotle Mexican Grill, 583 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor, Maine

On Wednesday, March 15, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser across all Maine restaurants to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). When customers dine at any of these locations and mention the fundraiser at the register, Chipotle will donate 50% of the proceeds to support the MDA.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is an organization leading the fight to free individuals – and their families who love them – from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life.

