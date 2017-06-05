Marc Black Plays for the Sunset

Thursday, July 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Park, North Main Street, Old Town, ME
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/
New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Marc Black will perform a sunset concert with his six string guitar, Claudette. The show will include a few raucous originals, some tender ballads, classic blues as well as some of the wonderful tunes from ‘back in the day’.
Marc plays a finger style blues in the traditions of Mississippi Hurt and the great Tim Hardin. A proud road warrior, he was inducted into the New York Chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame in June of 2014.
Marc has performed and recorded with Art Garfunkel, Taj Mahal, Richie Havens, Rick Danko and Pete Seeger to name a few. He was recently named Folk Artist of the Year on ABC Radio, and a winner at the Kerrville Folk Festival. Marc’s song, No Fracking Way, recorded with John Sebastian, has become a worldwide anthem for the movement. His Pictures of the Highway CD has reached #6 on the Folk DJ Chart, and his YouTube videos have been viewed more than 100,000 times! He has been very involved in several campaigns for social and environmental justice, including his multimedia campaign, Sing for the Silenced and his current call for political engagement, We Will Sing and Beat the Drum.
In the words of folk legend, Happy Traum, “Marc is a master at spreading the joy of music.”
Remember to bring your blankets and chairs.
For a complete list of this years performers visit The Old Town Public Library website.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →