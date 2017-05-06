MAPLE TREE TALKS the art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us. June 4-Miles Chapin, Sculptor

By June LaCombe
Posted May 06, 2017, at 3:59 p.m.

Sunday, June 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, Maine

For more information: 207-688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com

MAPLE TREE TALKS the art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us

June LaCombe SCULPTURE Hawk Ridge Farm 90 Minot Road Pownal, ME 04069

junelacombe@gmail.com 207-688-4468 www.junelacombesculpture.com

EMBRACING EARTH 2017 Hawk Ridge Farm

All talks will meet at 2:00 under the Maple Tree during the 1:00-4:00 Hawk Ridge Farm open house and are free and open to the public.

June 4- Miles Chapin, Sculptor

Miles Chapin was the featured artist last year at the College of the Atlantic exhibition and he created outstanding monumental carved granite and basalt sculpture for the show, Where Mountains Meet the Sea. He has participated at the Schoodic Sculpture Symposium and has been awarded numerous public art projects including the Brunswick Railway Station. Miles will show slides of his work process and share his artistic inspiration.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. LePage: Lawmakers who pushed for time zone change need ‘therapy’LePage: Lawmakers who pushed for time zone change need ‘therapy’
  2. Police: Missing Portland man may be trying to walk to CanadaPolice: Missing Portland man may be trying to walk to Canada
  3. New LePage bond spat threatens $600 million in transportation projectsNew LePage bond spat threatens $600 million in transportation projects
  4. Collins’ questions hint at Senate obstacles for GOP health billCollins’ questions hint at Senate obstacles for GOP health bill
  5. Deluge targets eastern coastal Maine, 2 to 5 inches of rain expectedDeluge targets eastern coastal Maine, 2 to 5 inches of rain expected

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs