MAPLE TREE TALKS the art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us. June 4-Miles Chapin, Sculptor

Sunday, June 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, Maine
For more information: 207-688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com
MAPLE TREE TALKS the art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us
June LaCombe SCULPTURE Hawk Ridge Farm 90 Minot Road Pownal, ME 04069
junelacombe@gmail.com 207-688-4468 www.junelacombesculpture.com
EMBRACING EARTH 2017 Hawk Ridge Farm
All talks will meet at 2:00 under the Maple Tree during the 1:00-4:00 Hawk Ridge Farm open house and are free and open to the public.
June 4- Miles Chapin, Sculptor
Miles Chapin was the featured artist last year at the College of the Atlantic exhibition and he created outstanding monumental carved granite and basalt sculpture for the show, Where Mountains Meet the Sea. He has participated at the Schoodic Sculpture Symposium and has been awarded numerous public art projects including the Brunswick Railway Station. Miles will show slides of his work process and share his artistic inspiration.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →