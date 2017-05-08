MAPLE TREE TALKS the art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us June 25- George Sherwood, Sculptor

Sunday, June 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, Maine
For more information: 207-688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com
June LaCombe SCULPTURE Hawk Ridge Farm
90 Minot Road Pownal, ME 04069
junelacombe@gmail.com 207-688-4468 www.junelacombesculpture.com
EMBRACING EARTH 2017 Hawk Ridge Farm
All talks will meet at 2:00 under the Maple Tree during the 1:00-4:00
Hawk Ridge Farm open house and are free and open to the public.
June 25- George Sherwood sculptor
George Sherwood‘s kinetic sculptures are both highly refined and elegantly simple as they move with each breath of wind. Inspired by nature, his abstract work is reminiscent of flocks of birds, schools of fish, shimmering leaves or waves of light. Most recently I featured his sculpture at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. A celebrated artist in collections throughout the country, George will share his background and inspiration with slides and videos.
