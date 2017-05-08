MAPLE TREE TALKS the art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us June 11- MOFGA Dave Colson

By June LaCombe
Posted May 08, 2017, at 11:13 a.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, Maine

For more information: 207-688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com

June LaCombe SCULPTURE Hawk Ridge Farm

90 Minot Road Pownal, ME 04069

junelacombe@gmail.com 207-688-4468 www.junelacombesculpture.com

All talks will meet at 2:00 under the Maple Tree during the 1:00-4:00 Hawk Ridge Farm open house and are free and open to the public.

June 11- MOFGA Dave Colson –Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners

MOFGA’s Agricultural Services Program director, Dave Colson owns New Leaf Farm, a celebrated source of organic vegetables, fruits and herbs for markets and restaurants in greater Portland. Dave will give background information about MOFGA and share his wealth of knowledge gained through decades of organic farming in Maine. Come with your organic gardening questions.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Police: Former Mainer accused of killing dog on video is found deadPolice: Former Mainer accused of killing dog on video is found dead
  2. Police say missing Bowdoin woman is safePolice say missing Bowdoin woman is safe
  3. Collins, Senate Republicans plan health bill that keeps some of ObamacareCollins, Senate Republicans plan health bill that keeps some of Obamacare
  4. In a Husson first, four grads are named valedictorianIn a Husson first, four grads are named valedictorian
  5. This is why the British burned PortlandThis is why the British burned Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs