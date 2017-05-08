MAPLE TREE TALKS the art of sustainable living and living with art that sustains us June 11- MOFGA Dave Colson

Sunday, June 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, Maine
For more information: 207-688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com
June LaCombe SCULPTURE Hawk Ridge Farm
90 Minot Road Pownal, ME 04069
junelacombe@gmail.com 207-688-4468 www.junelacombesculpture.com
All talks will meet at 2:00 under the Maple Tree during the 1:00-4:00 Hawk Ridge Farm open house and are free and open to the public.
June 11- MOFGA Dave Colson –Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners
MOFGA’s Agricultural Services Program director, Dave Colson owns New Leaf Farm, a celebrated source of organic vegetables, fruits and herbs for markets and restaurants in greater Portland. Dave will give background information about MOFGA and share his wealth of knowledge gained through decades of organic farming in Maine. Come with your organic gardening questions.
