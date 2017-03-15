Maple Street Community Garden Informational Meeting

Monday, March 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Brewer Auditorium, 318 Wilson St, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-619-3724; facebook.com/MSCGBrewer/
Come garden with us! We are having a public meeting to discuss our progress and goals regarding a new community garden located at Maple St. Park in Brewer. We will talk about volunteer opportunities and hand our applications for those who want a garden plot. If you want to get involved in any way, please come! The meeting is March 20th at 6:00 PM in the Brewer Auditorium (318 Wilson St, Brewer). Visit our Facebook page (Maple Street Community Garden) for more information.
