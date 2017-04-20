Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer is growing!

BREWER — The Maple Street Community Garden started with an idea from local residents and is now coming into fruition. Citizens connected with the group Food AND Medicine, and with their support and advice, they pitched the project to the Brewer city council. From a bare patch of asphalt, which used to be a skatepark, a plot has been leased, and a garden will be built at Maple Street, at Winter Street.

There will be 30 plots available, each 4 ft. x 10 ft. by 2 ft. tall. Plots are $25 per plot, per season. One core value of the garden is accessibility for all, so if that fee is not in your budget, there will be scholarships, thanks to Rand and Rand Dentistry. A primary sponsor is C&L Aviation Group.

Three phases of construction is planned. On April 22, from 11 am -1 pm, there will be a community build day. All 30 plots will be built, rain or shine, thanks in part to community members and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which is volunteering time and tools. On April 29, a fence will be erected around the garden. Any and all help is welcome on these projects. Later in May, a local Boy Scout will be building a children’s area with two picnic tables as an eagle project. Brewer Cub Scouts are joining in with future projects as well.

Food security is an issue dear to the founders. For that reason, two of the beds will be dedicated to growing food for donations to local organizations that aid those facing food insecurity. Food AND Medicine will offer classes in growing, harvesting and preserving food grown in the garden. This project is open to all. Contact Facebook: “Maple Street Community Garden.”

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →