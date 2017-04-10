Outdoors

Map and Compass training

By Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition
Posted April 10, 2017, at 2:55 p.m.

Monday, April 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Head of Tide Preserve, Doak Road, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-338-1137; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php

Meet outdoor educator and Maine Guide Nancy Zane at the Head of Tide Preserve, Doak Road, Belfast. Learn to use topo maps and a compass to navigate in the woods. A fun activity for youth on school break! Bring your own compass (or use a class compass), water, bag lunch, and protection from rain and ticks. Free and open to ages 10-99. Questions? Contact Nancy at 568-4502 or nancyszane@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Ashland man indicted in connection with drug deathAshland man indicted in connection with drug death
  2. Ellsworth man arrested after standoff at woman’s home
  3. County man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crashCounty man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crash
  4. Loud, mysterious ‘boom’ befuddles Maine authorities
  5. Pickup goes into Medomak River in WaldoboroPickup goes into Medomak River in Waldoboro

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs