Map and Compass training

Monday, April 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Head of Tide Preserve, Doak Road, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-1137; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php
Meet outdoor educator and Maine Guide Nancy Zane at the Head of Tide Preserve, Doak Road, Belfast. Learn to use topo maps and a compass to navigate in the woods. A fun activity for youth on school break! Bring your own compass (or use a class compass), water, bag lunch, and protection from rain and ticks. Free and open to ages 10-99. Questions? Contact Nancy at 568-4502 or nancyszane@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition.
