Monday, June 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, June 26, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Bank of the Stillwater River, Intersection of Bennoch Road & Noyes Drive, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-299-0082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/mantis
Children of all ages, get outside and join Holly Twining, founder of Maine Yoga Adventures, in an animal/insect inspired yoga class!
Move, laugh, and breath deeply alongside the beautiful Stillwater River…
Caregivers can choose to stay and play or drop off their littles to enjoy an hour of free time!
Mantis Yoga for Kids will run on Mondays from 4-5pm for 6 weeks – yahoo! June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24
Drop in cost: $10; sibling $5; caregivers come along for free.
Online registration for full 6 weeks: $55. Please go to maineyogaadventures.com to register your young one…
