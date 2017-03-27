Mantis Yoga for Kids

By Holly Twining
Posted March 27, 2017, at 2:47 p.m.

Monday, April 10, 2017 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Monday, April 17, 2017 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Monday, April 24, 2017 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Monday, May 1, 2017 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Location: Om Land Yoga, 19 Mill Street, Orono, Maine

For more information: 2072990082; omlandyoga.com

Children of all ages, join Holly Twining in an animal/insect inspired yoga class filled with creative movement. Come to stretch, laugh, and use your imagination. Parents can choose to participate or drop off their children.

Mondays, Apr 10, 17, 24, May 1, 3:45-4:45p.m.

Location: Om Land Yoga, Orono

Cost per class: $12 child/parents free. Please call Holly @ 207-299-0082 with questions.

