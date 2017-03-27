Mantis Yoga for Kids

Monday, April 10, 2017 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Children of all ages, join Holly Twining in an animal/insect inspired yoga class filled with creative movement. Come to stretch, laugh, and use your imagination. Parents can choose to participate or drop off their children.
Mondays, Apr 10, 17, 24, May 1, 3:45-4:45p.m.
Location: Om Land Yoga, Orono
Cost per class: $12 child/parents free. Please call Holly @ 207-299-0082 with questions.
