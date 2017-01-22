Mantis Yoga for Kids

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Om Land Yoga, 18 Mill Street, Orono, Maine For more information: 2072990082; omlandyoga.com

Children of all ages, join Holly Twining in an animal/insect inspired yoga class filled with creative movement. Come to stretch, laugh, and use your imagination. Parents can choose to participate or drop off their children.

Location: Om Land Yoga, Orono

Cost per class: $12 child/parents free. Please contact Holly at 299-0082 with any questions.

