Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR — Free Christmas dinner by Manna Ministries, noon-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia St.

