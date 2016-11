BANGOR, Maine — Manna Ministries is seeking donations of nonperishable food items for its nearly bare shelves to help with the increased demand for such assistance in the community.

Nonperishable food items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 100 Center St., and 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at The Brick Church.

Call Manna at 852-5635 for information.

