Manna Ministries food help requested

Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 2:02 p.m.

Manna is almost out of food and we need your help with non-perishable food items. Our shelves are almost bare. Our numbers have increased: people that need emergency groceries and a hot meal, especially now that winter is nipping at our toes. Our soup kitchen has doubled the amount of people that need a hot meal and our pantry is barely keeping up with the demand.

Please drop off non-perishable food items at 100 Center street., Bangor from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., and also at The Brick Church from 2 -5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 207-852-5635.

