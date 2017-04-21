Manchester Tech Company, Dyn, Shares Start-up to Sale Story

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Location: Southern New Hampshire University, Walker Auditorium - Robert Frost Hall, 2500 North River Road , Manchester, New Hampshire
For more information: 978-392-7929 ; exitplanningexchange.com/event-2528867
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Silicon Valley may be known as the mecca for tech start-ups, but Manchester-based Dyn, an internet performance company, is bringing a technology focus to the Queen City.
On May 23, XPX New England (XPX NE) will bring together business leaders and advisors from across New England to hear how Dyn went from a dorm-room start-up to a major technology company with more than 350 employees, and clients that include Netflix and Zappos.
Recently acquired by Oracle, Dyn was started in 2001 by Worcester Polytechnic Institute students Jeremy Hitchcock, Tom Daly, Tim Wilde and Chris Reinhardt. Daly, along with Kyle York, Dyn chief strategy officer, and Dave Allen, Dyn general counsel, will share the history of Dyn, explore how the company grew, the process of being acquired by Oracle, and what the future holds.
“From Dorm Room Start-up to International Tech Company” is the second XPX NE event to take place in New Hampshire. The first event, Business Ownership Transition, took place in November 2016, and boasted a standing-room-only crowd. As XPX New England expands membership into the Manchester area, they hope to foster a collaborative community of business owners and advisors who support the full lifecycle of a business.
Moderator: Gerri King, Ph.D., president, Human Dynamics Associates
Speakers: Tom Daly, co-founder, Dyn
Kyle York, chief strategy officer/GM, Dyn
Dave Allen, general counsel, Dyn
Registration: XPX New England members: free. Nonmembers: $35
https://exitplanningexchange.com/event-2528867
About XPX New England
XPX New England is a multi-disciplinary community of professional advisors and business owners who work collaboratively throughout New England to build valuable businesses and prepare and execute successful transitions. XPX NE members work in the best interest of their clients by offering perspective from a variety of transition stages and expertise.
XPX NE is a locally-controlled non-profit chapter of XPX Global, organized by national and regional leaders in the private company market. XPX has chapters in New England, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit https://exitplanningexchange.com/New-England.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →