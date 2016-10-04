Maliseets to receive $900,000 to strengthen prevention of sexual assault, domestic violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians will receive a total of $899,732 over three years from the Office on Violence Against Women at the Department of Justice, according to an announcement made Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King..

“Victims of sexual assault and domestic violence deserve every possible resource to report and prevent these crimes,” Collins and King said in a joint statement. “We welcome this investment, which will bolster the Tribal Government’s efforts to stop violence against women and increase safety in the Maliseet community.”

The project’s primary objective is to ensure that victims of domestic violence and sexual assault receive appropriate, culturally specific, and easily accessible confidential responses. The comprehensive victim services include advocacy, emergency shelter, transitional housing assistance, legal assistance, support group, a 24-hour crisis line, referrals, education, outreach, hospital accompaniment.

The project also will provide for education and a coordinated community response.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →