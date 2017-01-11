Malcom X film screening at the Waterville Opera House

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Waterville Opera House, 1 Common Street, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207-861-8138; railroadsquarecinema.com/malcolm-x/

The Maine Film Center’s Monday Night Movie Series: Revolutions continues with a 35mm screening of MALCOLM X at the Waterville Opera House on Monday, December 19th at 6:30PM.

One of the most charismatic and politically controversial voices in history, Malcolm X burst into the public consciousness with a radical perspective on race relations in America. His inspiring and enlightening ideologies touched and continue to influence the lives of millions. In the biographical epic MALCOLM X, filmmaker Spike Lee, star Denzel Washington, and other talents vividly portray the life and times of the visionary leader.

For his performance in MALCOLM X, Denzel Washington won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor. In 2010, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, each year the Librarian of Congress names 25 films to the National Film Registry that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant, to be preserved for all time.

Tickets are $9 or $5 with student ID and can be purchased at the box office prior to the screening. The Waterville Opera House is located at 1 Common Street in downtown Waterville. For more information call 207-861-8138 or visit www.railroadsquarecinema.com/malcolm-x/.

Monday Night Movies is a monthly 35mm film series held at the Waterville Opera House from October through April. Each year, a different theme is chosen, around which a selection of cinematic treasures is programed, exhibited in the glory of celluloid. Additional screenings include ZERO FOR CONDUCT and THE RED BALLOON on February 13, I AM CUBA on March 6, and DUCK, YOU SUCKER on April 17. The Monday Night Movies: Revolutions series is sponsored by Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities and Colby College Cinema Studies.

The Maine Film Center is a non-profit organization devoted to strengthening Maine culture through education, dialogue, and the celebration of film and art. Programs include the Maine International Film Festival, the operation of Railroad Square Cinema, and special events and series such as Monday Night Movies, Cinema Explorations, Science on Screen, and more. For more information visit www.mainefilmcenter.org.

