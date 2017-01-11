Making Time for Your Marketing and Growing Your Business – Social Media Breakfast Maine

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Portland's Masonic Temple, 415 Congress Street, Portland, Maine For more information: socialmediabreakfastmaine.com/upcoming/

What do you do when there are only 24 hours in a day but you have at least 34 hours of things to do in that time?! How do we make time for social media, marketing, and even for focusing on growing our business? That is what we will be talking about this month at Social Media Breakfast Maine.

Jodi Flynn, founder and CEO at Women Taking the Lead, works with people to discover success and fulfillment in their careers and businesses. Her podcast has quickly risen to the top of many lists. She is also the author of Accomplished: How to Go from Dreaming to Doing. Jodi is going to talk about how to identify and overcome your social media stressors so you can build a strong and loyal following.

Abbie McGilvery, from From the Nest, is a social media strategist. Abbie has been helping businesses and entrepreneurs craft their social media plans and get past some of their fears of posting. Abbie will be talking to us about crafting a successful social media strategy.

Topher Mallory is the CEO of Mexicali Blues and co-founder of Split Rock Distillery. In a cool and calm manner… Topher is just crushing it. He will talk to us about how he makes time to focus on growing his businesses.

We hope you can join us this month. This is one making time for!

