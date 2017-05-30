Making Paper, Making Maine: Exhibition Opening!

Friday, June 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine
For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org
Celebrate the opening of our newest exhibition Making Paper, Making Maine!
Paper has shaped Maine’s economy, molded individual and community identities, and impacted the environment throughout Maine. When the Otis Falls Pulp Company was opened by Hugh Chisholm in Jay in 1888, the mill was one of the most modern paper-making facilities in the country, and was connected to national and global markets. For the next century, Maine was an international leader in the manufacture of pulp and paper.
Making Paper, Making Maine recognizes the historic transition taking place in Maine’s paper industry, and asks, what’s next for Maine’s economy?
MHS Executive Director Steve Bromage, the exhibition’s curator, will make remarks at 6:15pm.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →