Making Masks of Me

Daria Nau | BDN
By Daria Nau
Posted June 22, 2017, at 3:45 a.m.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: ArtWaves Town Hill Studio, Artwaves Town Hill Art Center Studio 1345a State Highway 102 Village of Town Hill , bar harbor, maine

For more information: (207) 478-9336 ; artwavesmdi.com/

This workshop begins with a facial! Some organic olive oil, some nice warm plaster laid on by a family member, friend or fellow maskmaker -and the chance to reciprocate.

Add an array of embellishments – paint, local maps, feathers, fleece, wax, glass and whatever personal bits you may bring in to collage with. Sign up with a friend or do it as a family.

All materials included in our spacious studio.

$30 for one, $55 for 2 – plus we offer a $10 member discount.

This workshop repeats every Wednesday till the month of November!

