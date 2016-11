ORONO, Maine — Kathy Schilmoeller will lead program Pieces to Peace, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., in which she will teach participants how to fold pieces of paper into garlands. Create a festive garland with recycled paper beads with any kind of paper you want. All supplies provided and the program is for all ability levels.

