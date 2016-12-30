Making a New Friend

Fort Kent ~ Jennifer Gervais did not know she was going to make a new friend when she came to work on what she thought would be a day like any other day on the job. Odile Earl, 76 year old resident of St. Agatha, was at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) on this day, having blood drawn for testing. Jennifer was the phlebotomist who performed the blood draw and while performing the routine safety checks of verifying patient identification prior to the procedure, she realized that the patient’s birth date was the same as her daughter’s birth date. Gervais said, “From there, we made a connection right away.” A few days later, not giving the coincidence any more thought, Gervais recounted that she was present when Earl’s physician informed her she would have to travel to Boston for cancer treatment consultation. It was apparent to Gervais that this was causing the patient great apprehension so when she went home that night, Gervais discussed with her husband the possibility of accompanying someone she had just met to an appointment in Boston. Gervais said her husband told her to “do what she needed to do.” Earl’s relatives, with challenges of their own, were unable to take the trip with her to Boston. When next she saw Earl in a follow up appointment in the Laboratory, Gervais made the offer to the patient to accompany her to Boston. Earl had previously shared with Gervais that she had never flown before so she was not only dealing with a cancer diagnosis but also the unknown of traveling to a large city by herself. Earl’s level of apprehension was noticeably reduced by Gervais’ generous offer. She said she felt she “could have hugged her (Gervais).”

In similar circumstances, Angel Flight provides transport for the patient however, in this case, they were not able to secure a volunteer pilot and the patient would have to fly with a commercial airline. What is wonderful about this situation is that without hesitation, Gervais planned to accompany Earl using one of her vacation days and to pay for her own flight to help someone she had only just recently met. Not only did Gervais accompany Earl, but she was also a great asset in assisting the patient to navigate in a large city and a large healthcare center. She assisted her with hailing a cab, communicating with the physician, filling out forms and getting an earlier flight home when the appointment finished earlier than anticipated. On the drive from the Presque Isle airport back home, like two lifelong friends, they agreed to stop at Sleeper’s in Caribou to do some Christmas shopping. No better Christmas story has ever been written.

When speaking with the patient about her experience and her new friend, she beams. Earl is also very proud of the lapel wings pin given to her by the flight attendant who learned about Earl’s story and that this was her first experience with flying. Gervais said, “We had a good time and it was a good experience all around.” Jennifer has been an employee of NMMC for the past eighteen years.

