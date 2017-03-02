Community

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

By Duane Belanger
Posted March 02, 2017, at 9:41 p.m.

Please join us for an informational event to hear first hand from

participants on past missions and how you can help make a

difference in the lives of others in some of the most impoverished

regions of the world!

Presenters to include Dr. Peter Toussaint, Frantzceau Germain,

Duane Belanger, KC Fitch and others…

FREE * FREE * FREE * FREE * FREE

MARCH 5, 2017 6pm St. Louis Church Fort Kent, Maine

FMI: Duane Belanger 207-231-1932 email: duane.belanger@maine.edu

