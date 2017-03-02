MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Please join us for an informational event to hear first hand from
participants on past missions and how you can help make a
difference in the lives of others in some of the most impoverished
regions of the world!
Presenters to include Dr. Peter Toussaint, Frantzceau Germain,
Duane Belanger, KC Fitch and others…
FREE * FREE * FREE * FREE * FREE
MARCH 5, 2017 6pm St. Louis Church Fort Kent, Maine
FMI: Duane Belanger 207-231-1932 email: duane.belanger@maine.edu
